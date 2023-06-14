Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.85

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.85 and last traded at $72.85, with a volume of 615607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Avant Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

