Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Reduced by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,421 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $51.14. 97,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

