Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

