Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Shares Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) by 121.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120,686 shares during the period. Screaming Eagle Acquisition makes up 0.8% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 17.96% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $38,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

