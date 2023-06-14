SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) is Flat Footed LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Flat Footed LLC reduced its position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,884 shares during the period. SEACOR Marine accounts for about 3.3% of Flat Footed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Flat Footed LLC owned 7.46% of SEACOR Marine worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SEACOR Marine by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 185,107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 97,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 396,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SEACOR Marine Profile

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 28.66%.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

