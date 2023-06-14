Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Secom Stock Performance

Shares of Secom stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 208,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. Secom has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $17.56.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

