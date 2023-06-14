Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Secom Stock Performance
Shares of Secom stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 208,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. Secom has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $17.56.
Secom Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Secom (SOMLY)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.