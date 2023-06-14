Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.29.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

