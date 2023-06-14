Serum 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.52 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

