Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.10

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Severfield Price Performance

Shares of Severfield stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.00 and a beta of 0.89. Severfield has a 1-year low of GBX 46.65 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 67.60 ($0.85). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.35.

Get Severfield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.36) price target on shares of Severfield in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.