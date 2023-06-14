Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. The company traded as high as $72.35 and last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 103676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.14.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after buying an additional 889,714 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,656,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after buying an additional 395,760 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 390,433 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after buying an additional 313,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -179.84 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

