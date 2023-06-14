Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 13,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHZHY opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

