Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 13,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shenzhou International Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHZHY opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.83.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenzhou International Group (SHZHY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.