Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Decreases By 30.4%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Performance

Shares of APELY stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. 3,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.87. Alps Alpine has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.