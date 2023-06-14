Short Interest in Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Drops By 40.0%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

Balfour Beatty stock remained flat at $9.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Balfour Beatty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

About Balfour Beatty

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.1561 dividend. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

