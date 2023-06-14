Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Drops By 32.0%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the May 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Baudax Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 428.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NASDAQ BXRX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 40,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,067. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.55. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $37.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Baudax Bio ( NASDAQ:BXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.75 by ($8.94). Baudax Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,050.53% and a negative net margin of 4,629.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

