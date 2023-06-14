Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Declines By 35.4%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,024,600 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the May 15th total of 1,585,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 853.8 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

Shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock remained flat at $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 941. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

(Get Rating)

See Also

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.