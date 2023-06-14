Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Drops By 80.0%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Burtech Acquisition Trading Up 4.6 %

BRKHU traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202. Burtech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

