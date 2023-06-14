Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Increases By 65.4%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the May 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance
CAIAF stock remained flat at $26.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.
About CA Immobilien Anlagen
