Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Increases By 65.4%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the May 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

CAIAF stock remained flat at $26.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG engages in the lease, management, and development of office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Austria, Germany, Eastern Europe Core Regions, Europe Other Regions, and Holding. The Eastern Europe Core Region segment consists of Hungary, Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

