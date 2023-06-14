Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Drops By 31.7%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the May 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CADLF remained flat at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, operations, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

