Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Drops By 31.7%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the May 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.7 days.
Cadeler A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CADLF remained flat at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $4.46.
About Cadeler A/S
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadeler A/S (CADLF)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.