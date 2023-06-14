Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Declines By 98.8%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

CBDS remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.14.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc engages in the telemedicine business while seeking opportunities in brand development and marketing of products and services to the cannabidiol and marijuana industries. Its Telemedicine, PrestoCorp offers an online telemedicine platform providing customers with access to knowledgeable physicians to obtain a medical marijuana recommendation.

