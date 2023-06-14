Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Declines By 98.8%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
CBDS remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.14.
About Cannabis Sativa
