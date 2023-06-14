Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Expands By 333.3%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cargotec Stock Performance

Cargotec stock remained flat at $54.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $59.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02.

Get Cargotec alerts:

About Cargotec

(Get Rating)

Read More

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.