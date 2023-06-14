Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Increases By 66.9%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,900 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the May 15th total of 325,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.6 days.

China Gold International Resources Price Performance

Shares of China Gold International Resources stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126. China Gold International Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

