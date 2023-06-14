Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Declines By 95.3%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the May 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

China Merchants Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

China Merchants Bank stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that China Merchants Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

