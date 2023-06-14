Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Declines By 95.3%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the May 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
China Merchants Bank Stock Down 1.3 %
China Merchants Bank stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.
About China Merchants Bank
China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Merchants Bank (CIHKY)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.