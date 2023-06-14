Short Interest in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Rises By 65.8%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the May 15th total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,111,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 250,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 69.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CYD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 30,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About China Yuchai International

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYD. StockNews.com began coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

