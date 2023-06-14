Short Interest in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Grows By 1,000.0%

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock remained flat at 21.32 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,642. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 1 year low of 20.42 and a 1 year high of 21.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is 21.08.

