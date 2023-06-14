Short Interest in CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Declines By 39.9%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the May 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CV Sciences Stock Performance

CVSI remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 194,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,781. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.96. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

