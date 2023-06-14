Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Rises By 753.3%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 753.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dundee Price Performance

DDEJF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Dundee has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 34.18 and a quick ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

