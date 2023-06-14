Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Increases By 131.3%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Dynatronics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,241. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Dynatronics

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Further Reading

