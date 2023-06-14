Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Increases By 210.7%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 210.7% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,876. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

