Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Expands By 66.5%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the May 15th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,230.0 days.

Empire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMLAF remained flat at $25.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,557. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. Empire has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

