Short Interest in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Rises By 271.8%

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 271.8% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of EVe Mobility Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVE. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,748,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after buying an additional 1,236,551 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,965,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,667,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 629,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 431,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EVE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 26,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,848. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

