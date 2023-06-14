Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Grows By 250.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. 61,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,641. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FV. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

