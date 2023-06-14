Short Interest in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Declines By 40.8%

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GD Culture Group Stock Performance

Shares of GDC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,517. GD Culture Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67.

GD Culture Group Company Profile

GD Culture Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on February 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

