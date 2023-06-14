Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Expands By 155.2%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a growth of 155.2% from the May 15th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 185.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 76,003 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 15,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $297,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. 128,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.38 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

