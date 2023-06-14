Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Increases By 57.1%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 999,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOTZ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. 1,144,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,760. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 695,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after buying an additional 178,706 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 292,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 288,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,552,000.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

