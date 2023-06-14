Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Declines By 81.8%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.63. 9,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

