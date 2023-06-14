Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Grows By 180.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Guangdong Investment Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GGDVY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. 1,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $59.74.
About Guangdong Investment
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guangdong Investment (GGDVY)
