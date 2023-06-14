Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Grows By 180.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Guangdong Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GGDVY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. 1,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

