Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Expands By 203.3%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 203.3% from the May 15th total of 385,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 24.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Guardforce AI Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GFAI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 735,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,902. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Guardforce AI has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $36.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

