Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Expands By 791.2%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 791.2% from the May 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
HFRO opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
