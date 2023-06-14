Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Expands By 791.2%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 791.2% from the May 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

HFRO opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFRO. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,660,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 475,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 45.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,485,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 462,390 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 235,866 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

