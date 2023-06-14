Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Expands By 495.0%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 495.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HOYA Stock Performance

HOCPY traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.40. 24,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,259. HOYA has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $132.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.73.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

