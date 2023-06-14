Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Rises By 300.0%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hypera Stock Down 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. 15,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,067. Hypera has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hypera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
About Hypera
Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hypera (HYPMY)
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.