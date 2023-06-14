Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Expands By 51.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,900 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the May 15th total of 438,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,480. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0577 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.