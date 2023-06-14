Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Expands By 51.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,900 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the May 15th total of 438,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,480. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0577 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 45,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.