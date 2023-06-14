Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Increases By 199.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a growth of 199.8% from the May 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSCW remained flat at $20.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 30,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.