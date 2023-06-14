Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Increases By 199.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a growth of 199.8% from the May 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCW remained flat at $20.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 30,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCW. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 429,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,597,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,983,000.

