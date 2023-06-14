Short Interest in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Drops By 27.7%

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the May 15th total of 248,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp
In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Abel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $40,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,079.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of MPB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. 15,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $399.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.99.
Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.
About Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.
