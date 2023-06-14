Short Interest in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Drops By 27.7%

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the May 15th total of 248,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Abel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $40,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,079.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 579.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. 15,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $399.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

