Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Increases By 550.0%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 5,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.0763 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Naturgy Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.20%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

