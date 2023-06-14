Short Interest in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Expands By 83.3%

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Procure Space ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFO traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $19.26. 5,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,687. Procure Space ETF has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56.

Get Procure Space ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Procure Space ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Procure Space ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Procure Space ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.