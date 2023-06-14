Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Rises By 61.9%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,201,700 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the May 15th total of 1,360,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 564.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,373. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.