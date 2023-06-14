Short Interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Drops By 34.2%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 55,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Swvl

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWVL. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Swvl in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,985,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Swvl by 370.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 896,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Swvl by 1,313.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swvl in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Swvl alerts:

Swvl Stock Performance

Shares of SWVL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 57,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Swvl has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $184.75.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.