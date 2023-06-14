Short Interest in Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Decreases By 92.3%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Terna Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. 12,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,606. Terna has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18.
About Terna
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terna (TEZNY)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.