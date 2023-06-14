Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Decreases By 37.0%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. 371,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 597,874 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 322,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

