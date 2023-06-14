Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Rises By 65.8%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the May 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,293.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOKCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura raised shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Tokyo Ohka Kogyo alerts:

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOKCF remained flat at $57.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $57.40.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.